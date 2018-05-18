See Pics
Best Royal Wedding Gowns Of All Time — See Every Gorgeous Dress Before Meghan & Harry’s Big Day

Prince William and Catherine Middleton after the ceremonyThe wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Westminster Abbey, London, Britain - 29 Apr 2011Kate Middleton's dress has been designed by Sarah Burton, creative director of the Alexander McQueen label. According to a press release from St James' Palace Catherine chose the British brand for the "beauty of its craftsmanship and its respect for traditional workmanship". The lace appliqué for the bodice and skirt of the dress was handmade by the Royal School of Needlework. Individual flowers have been hand-cut from lace and hand-engineered onto ivory silk tulle. Hand-cut English lace and French Chantilly has been used throughout the bodice and skirt. The train measures two metres and 70cm. The ivory satin bodice, which is narrowed at the waist and padded at the hips, draws on the Victorian tradition of corsetry and is a hallmark of McQueen designs. The veil, made of layers of soft, ivory silk tulle, is held Cartier 'halo' tiara, belonging to The Queen, which was made in 1936. Her earrings, by Robinson Pelham, are diamond-set stylised oak leaves with a diamond acorn, and were a gift from her parents.
Prince Charles and Princess DianaWedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, London, Britain - 29 Jul 1981
James Matthews and Pippa MiddletonWedding of James Matthews and Pippa Middleton, St Mark's Church, Englefield, UK - 20 May 2017
GERMANY OUTMandatory Credit: Photo by Boris Roessler/Epa/REX/Shutterstock (8169016b)Mary Donaldson Bride of Danish Crown Prince Frederik Waves Her Hand As She Stands Dressed in Her Wedding Dress in Front of the Cathedrale in Copenhagen Denmark Friday 14 May 2004 the Church Wedding of Crown Prince Frederik and Mary Donaldson From Australia Has Started Today Members of All European Royal Dynasties Are Among the 800 Invited Guests who Attend the Wedding the Thirtyfive-year-old Heir to the Danish Thrown Met His Thirtytwo-year-old Bride During the Olympic Games in Sydney Australia in 2000 Denmark KopenhagenDenmark Royal Wedding - May 2004 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
A wedding dress is probably the most meaningful item of clothing you’ll ever wear, and before we see Meghan Markle’s gorgeous gown, let’s take a look back at the best royal wedding dresses of all time!

It’s the wedding of year, and all eyes will be on Meghan Markle‘s gown as she marries Prince Harry on May 19! Before the momentous occasion, we’re looking back at all of the royal wedding dresses of the past, including Kate Middleton, Princess Diana, and Grace Kelly!

Kate was a vision on April 29, 2011 when she got married in an long-sleeved lace dress designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen. It was truly one of the most beautiful dresses of all time! Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton also wore white lace when she got married in 2017, but her dress had a high neckline and cap sleeves, and showed off her toned arms.

Princess Diana’s dress was all about the drama in 1981 — it was very voluminous, and that was trendy at the time. The world watched as American actress Grace Kelly, a commoner like Meghan, married Prince Rainier Of Monaco in 1956. She looked fantastic. Click through the gallery to see 18 gorgeous royal wedding gowns, spanning from 2017 all the way back to 1863!

For their official engagement portraits, Meghan wore a $75,000 Ralph & Russo ball gown with a sheer top and tulle skirt. We can’t wait to see what she wears on the big day!