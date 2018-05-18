‘Love & Bananas’ Director Ashley Bell: Rescuing The Elephant Noi Na ‘Hit Me At My Core’

If you’re looking for a great documentary, look no further than ‘Love & Bananas.’ Director and producer Ashley Bell talked to us EXCLUSIVELY about her incredible journey to rescue an Asian elephant in Thailand.

Love & Bananas was the ultimate passion project for Ashley Bell. The documentary follows Ashley’s 5-year journey to rescue Noi Na, a 70-year-old Asian elephant. Ashley directed and produced the incredible documentary. The film was released in theaters across the country on April 27 and has garnered rave reviews.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ashley about the life-changing experience, including the moment she knew this story had to be told. She also opened up about the moment she came face-to-face with Noi Na for the first time and what she wants people to take away from this journey. Check out our Q&A below!

How did this project come about?

Ashley Bell: A really close family friend owns the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary. He’d been trying to find elephants to rescue to bring onto the sanctuary for 10 years. It took so long because there were so few Asian elephants left. I finally got an email saying that they found the elephants, and we’re going to be releasing them onto the sanctuary. Anybody who wants to come see them is welcome. I thought, “Oh my god, I’ve got to go. This is a short film. It’s a happily ever after story.” When I got there, the situation was unfortunately quite grim and quiet. The elephants were covered in abscesses and scars from abuse. But I met the world renowned conservationist Lek Chailert, who showed me their rescue, and it was the most harrowing, victorious, exciting footage I had ever seen. And that’s the story that’s demanding to be told. That started it all.

Throughout this journey, is there one moment that sticks out to you the most?

Ashley Bell: Yes. Lek and I had been keeping in touch mainly through Facebook, so I get this Facebook message after I just had got done completing a film called Carnage Park. And Lex said, “We found the elephant to rescue. How soon can you be here?” It was literally the last day of filming Carnage Park, and I just froze during lunch. She asked if I could get there in a week. So I had about a week to assemble three guys and I did. We got on a red eye to Thailand, and when we landed, we were on the back of a truck heading to rescue an elephant.

What were you feeling when you came face-to-face with Noi Na?

Ashley Bell: It was astounding. This is all because of Lek Chailert and her heroism, dedication, and the passion with which she works. Having it been a 2-year waiting process to find this elephant and then to see her, she was so old, and her skin was so dry. It just takes your breath away to actually encounter something like that.

Love & Bananas was your first documentary. Are you considering more in the future?

Ashley Bell: I’ve been approached for a couple documentaries, but it’s got to be something that hits you to your core because you live with it and fight for it for years. I’m in a couple conversations right now, which is exciting on that front. As a writer, I’m developing several projects. As an actress, I’m getting ready to start a new film with a really cool up-and-coming director. It’s such a privilege to be able to create and have people that ask my opinion as a woman in this industry. I attribute Lek’s spirit and the elephant spirit to help me find my voice and stick to it for 5 years.

What do you want people to take a way from the documentary?

Ashley Bell: I want people to feel like they have the power to do one thing that will matter. It’s so easy to get paralyzed by a cause or an issue, and we all have a moral compass inside of ourselves, and we can make the choice to do something. I just hope people make that choice to do something, to help a species that doesn’t have a human voice or to help theirs.

Have you always been interested in directing?

Ashley Bell: Yes, I always have been interested in directing. I studied directing at Cambridge University and NYU. I always thought directing would come way later in my life and not a documentary. But watching these elephants take their first steps of freedom was what hit me at my core and just changed my lens of the world. I felt I had to do something.