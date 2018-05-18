Alessandra Ambrosio, Heidi Klum, Hailey Baldwin & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

Cannes continues to impress with major ball gown moments and stunning sequin dresses! See the best dressed stars of the week right here!

Alessandra Ambrosio wore a pink Tommy Hilfiger gown at the amfAR Gala in Cannes on May 17 AND WORKED IT, playing up the chiffon train. WOW. She knows how to pose! Also, at amfAR, Elsa Hosk wore a gorgeous red strapless ball gown by Ermanno Scervino. Model Heidi Klum wore a stunning, shimmering white Zuhair Murad gown from a bridal collection!

Emilia Clarke promoted Solo: A Star Wars Story, wearing “a black-and-white striped cashmere bow pullover and a polka dot silk-georgette and lace skirt, both from the Transeason 2018 Michael Kors Collection,” according to the brand, on Friday, May 18, 2018, in London, England. Elizabeth Hurley wowed in pink at the Hot Pink Party in New York, which benefits Breast Cancer research. Kelly Clarkson showed off major weight loss before hosting the Billboard Music Awards, rocking a tight leather skirt.

World Of Dance star Jenna Dewan wore a sparkly, sheer mini by David Koma at the NBC Upfront Presentation in New York on May 14. Also at the upfronts, Gina Torres wore a chic black and white top and pants. Wonder if she will be at her Suits co-star’s wedding — a little shindig called The Royal Wedding! Like Jenna, Kristen Stewart wore a sparkly mini by CHANEL in Cannes, and sky high heels before ditching the Christian Louboutin‘s to walk the red carpet barefoot! Hailey Baldwin wore a David Koma blazer as a dress, showing off her super long legs. See all of the best dressed stars of the week in the gallery attached!