Nev Schulman: 5 Things To Know About The Suspended ‘Catfish’ Host

Nev Schulman, 33, is defending himself after he was shockingly accused of sexual misconduct while hosting Catfish. On May 17 production of the hit MTV show was suspended after a woman alleged that he was sexually inappropriate with her. Former guest Ayissha Morgan posted videos on YouTube about the alleged harassment on May 12 and May 14. She didn’t name Nev, but used a pseudonym “Jack” instead. On May 17, Nev released a statement denying the claims, telling Page Six that the “behavior described” in the video “did not happen.” He added that, “these claims are false.” Here is everything you need to know about the MTV host who is now defending his reputation:

1. The TV series is based on the 2010 documentary Catfish. The critically acclaimed film followed Nev who became the victim of catfishing, after he discovered that “Megan,” the woman he developed a romance with via Facebook wasn’t who she claimed to be.

2. Despite being deceived by a woman he met on social media, Nev met his wife Laura Perlongo on Instagram. The couple started dating after he sent her a direct message and invited her out to dinner. She agreed and he picked her up on a motorcycle. “It was the first time I was picked up by a stranger on a motorcycle,” she told Us Weekly in a Jan. 10 interview. “I was like, ‘Are we gonna die? Is this worth dying?’” Fortunately they didn’t die. They had a daughter, Cleo, in October 2016, and married in July 2017.

3. His name is pronounced “Neeev.” It’s a point he specifically makes on his website and his Twitter page.

4. He studied dance growing up. “From fifth grade through high school, I danced with a performing arts company called National Dance Institute,” he told Us Weekly. A trained photographer, he said his “favorite thing to photograph is ballet dancers.”

5. Nev once said he has a “ton of…mostly female fans.” “As much as they may profess how much they love me, I don’t think they’d have a clue if I were to sit across from them at the dinner table,” he told Elle in June 2013. “But I’m glad that it’s me and not some perv dude who takes advantage of young girls.”