Aaron Schlossberg: 5 Things to Know About Lawyer Caught On Video During Hateful, Racist Rant

NYC lawyer Aaron Schlossberg is under fire for a rant, caught on video, in which he slammed restaurant workers for speaking Spanish instead of English. Here’s everything to know.

Aaron Schlossberg made headlines this week after a video went viral of him berating employees at a Fresh Kitchen restaurant in New York City. In the video, Aaron can be seen going off on the restaurant owner or manager, slamming him for letting his workers speak to customers in Spanish, rather than English. As the video was being recorded, a woman in the background can be heard fighting back against the “ignorant” attorney. Here’s everything to know about Aaron and this horrific situation.

1. What did he say in the rant? “Your staff is speaking Spanish to customers when they should be speaking English,” Aaron yelled. “Every person I listened to [pointing] he spoke it, he spoke it, she’s speaking it. It’s America. I will be following up. My guess is, they’re not documented. So my next call is to ICE to have each one of those kicked out of my country. They may have the balls to come here and live off my money. I paid for my welfare, I pay for their ability to live here. So the least they could do is speak English. If you’re running a place in midtown Manhattan, the people should be speaking English, not Spanish.”

He then addressed the woman who called him out behind the camera, and made a terribly insensitive comment about her weight. “Maybe you shouldn’t eat that sandwich,” he said, while walking away. “Take a break from the food.”

2. He has a law office in New York City. Aaron is the managing member of the Law Office of Aaron M. Schlossberg, where he covers commercial and business law. He appears in New York State and Federal courts, generally on matters of commercial and insurance coverage, according to his website.

3. Where did he study? Aaron has a Bachelor of Arts in English from John Hopkins University, where he graduated from in 2002. He received his Juris Doctorate Degree from George Washington University Law School in 2002. Before opening his own law office in 2012, he worked as an associate in two other NYC firms.

4. He’s actually FLUENT IN SPANISH. Despite his rant against Spanish-speaking people, Aaron boasts on his website that he is fluent in Spanish himself. He also says he’s conversational in French and can speak Mandarin Chinese and Hebrew.

This was not the first time he was caught slamming foreigners, either. In 2016, he was caught calling a stranger an “ugly f***ing foreigner” on video after they accidentally bumped into each other on the street. That video has now resurfaced amidst the latest scandal.

5. He appears to be a Trump supporter. Aaron is a registered Republican who gave $500 to Donald Trump’s campaign in May 2016, Open Secrets reports.