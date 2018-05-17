’13 Reasons Why’ Refresher: The 7 Things You Need To Remember Before Season 2

’13 Reasons Why’ season 2 drops May 18. Before you stop everything and binge, here’s what you need to know from the first season to make sure you’re ready for season 2.

It’s been just over a year since 13 Reasons Why premiered and changed everything. The show is back for season 2 on May 18 after a stellar first set of 13 episodes. The show will pick up 5 months after the events of the season 1 finale. The first season was based on Jay Asher’s best-selling novel, but now the show is heading into uncharted territory.

Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Miles Heizer, Justin Prentice, Brandon Flynn, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro, Ross Butler, Tommy Dorfman, Kate Walsh, and more are reprising their roles in season 2. If you need a refresher about what happened in season 1, look no further. These are the key moments you need to know.

1. Hannah is dead. The entire show revolves around the aftermath of Hannah’s suicide. In the final moments of the season finale, Hannah slits her wrists in her bathtub. Before she took her own life, Hannah recorded tapes for 13 individuals who played a part in her deciding to commit suicide. Even though she’s gone, Hannah’s presence will be seen and felt in season 2.

2. Bryce raped Hannah and Jessica. Bryce, by far and above the worst person on the show, broke Hannah’s soul when he raped her in the hot tub at his house. But Bryce didn’t just commit one heinous act. He also raped Jessica while she was drunk, and her boyfriend and Bryce’s best friend, Justin, didn’t stop him. Hannah was hiding in the closet and heard Bryce rape Jessica. Clay got Bryce to admit he raped Hannah and recorded it. Justin told Bryce about the tapes in the season finale.

3. Alex shot himself. At the end of season 1, Alex was in critical condition following a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. While his fate was initially left up in the air, we now know that Alex survived his suicide attempt.

4. Hannah’s parents now know about the tapes. Tony finally revealed the secrets he’d been keeping from Hannah’s parents. He handed over a USB that included Hannah’s recordings and an additional audio file that includes Bryce’s confession. Tony revealed that he had the original tapes hidden for a reason.

5. Tyler has stockpiled several weapons. Tyler’s weapons included two pistols, one rifle, and possibly two assault rifles. The scene showing this has led fans to believe that Tyler could be planning his revenge after being bullied, which increased after Hannah revealed that he’d been borderline stalking her and taking pictures of her.

6. Justin has seemingly left town. After telling Bryce about the tapes, Justin skipped town. He didn’t go to his deposition for the anti-bullying lawsuit the Bakers are taking against the school. When Jessica finally learned that Justin didn’t stop Bryce from raping her, she told Justin that she never wanted to see him again.

7. Sheri confessed her role in Jeff’s death. When fans learned that Jeff was dead, they were devastated. He was the only truly good person on the show. Sheri was driving Hannah home after party when she accidentally knocked over a stop sign with her car. Hannah begged her to tell someone, but Sheri didn’t want to get in trouble with her dad. Because she didn’t tell someone about the stop sign, Jeff was killed in a car accident.