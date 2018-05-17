We dare you not to do a double take! Because seeing is not believing when it comes to these stars’ incredible weight loss transformations.

If losing weight was easy, we’d see celebs dropping dress sizes on the red carpet as often as we see them debuting new hairstyles. But while Kylie Jenner makes chopping and coloring her locks look as simple as getting a fresh mani – voila! – dropping the number on the scale is a much different story. That’s why we freak out every time a star steps out 50, 75 and even 100 pounds thinner. So whether they lost their baby weight, underwent surgery or followed a strict diet to slim down, we’ve had a really hard time keeping our cool this year. But can you blame us? Just take Mariah Carey, 48, for instance, whose 2017 gastric sleeve operation has left her so transformed we almost believe in time travel. Seriously, the singer looks just like she did back in her “Always Be My Baby” days!

And as if shedding 50 pounds wasn’t an impressive enough feat, Melissa McCarthy, 47, left that number in the dust when she lost a whopping 75! And get this – she didn’t even go under the knife. In fact, her incredible makeover was all natural and all thanks to the keto diet. By ditching carbs and piling on healthy fats, not to mention taking martial arts classes, the Life of the Party actress shocked us all with her transformation this year. Which, we should mention, was years in the making.

So if you were floored by these two, you won’t believe the before and after pictures in the gallery above. Some of these celebs are unrecognizable!