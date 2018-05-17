There’s a new couple in Charleston, and it’s Austen and Victoria! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 17 episode, Austen promises Victoria, who is one of Chelsea’s good friends, that he’s all-in with her!

The relationships in Charleston are heating up! Austen and Victoria finally figure out where they stand with their relationship. “When Victoria and I were together, she cared about me a lot,” Austen says in our EXCLUSIVE Southern Charm sneak peek. He wants to be with someone who thinks about him all the time. He wants the romance, just like the rest of us.

Victoria’s not so sure that Austen is serious about a relationship, given his indecision in the past. When she asks what he wants, he promises, “What it comes down to is I want to be with you.” He tells Victoria that he realized he wanted to be with her a little while ago. He’s been sitting on some pretty heavy feelings!

“I want to make sure you’re not going to freak out again,” Victoria tells Austen. “I want your loyalty, and I want to know that like I can trust you. I need to know that.” Tell him, girl! She’s just trying to protect her heart, and we don’t blame her. Austen assures Victoria that he’s serious about their relationship. Victoria even says that she has no problem with him hanging out with his on-again, off-again fling Chelsea!

“We’re either together or we’re not,” Victoria continues. Austen takes no time to respond, “Then we’re together.” Well, that settles it! They share a sweet kiss at the restaurant. Sorry, Austen and Chelsea shippers, that ship has truly sailed. Southern Charm season 5 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.