Shawn Mendes Reveals His ‘Biggest Regret’ In Life Involves Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Shawn Mendes has a huge ‘regret’ and it’s entirely tied to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! He explained the awkward encounter with the pair on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’ Watch the clip here!

Shawn Mendes is only 19 years old, but he already knows which moment in his life he’ll be regretting “forever.” During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 17, The “Mercy” crooner opened up about his opportunity to meet Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36. Unfortunately, the interaction didn’t go quite as planned. “This is gonna be my biggest regret forever,” he prefaced the story that took place after performing for Queen Elizabeth II‘s 92nd birthday. “I was walking down the halls and I see them in one room,” he continues. “I walked in with this confidence, and the second they kind of felt me coming, I just turned around and my body went numb.” He also confessed that he’d never felt as “starstruck” as he had in that moment. We don’t blame him!

The “Treat You Better” hitmaker may have been in awe of one of the world’s most beloved couples, but fans of him were pretty excited to see him walk the Met Gala red carpet with rumored girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, 21, on May 7. The pair have been stirring up romance rumors for months, so this appearance came as confirmation that they were an official couple. Unfortunately, however, Shawn shut down these assumptions to People. “No, we were not making our big debut,” the singer told the magazine. “We were both asked to walk by Tommy Hilfiger.” Bummer.

But he was still over the moon to walk the carpet with his pal. “Obviously Hailey and I are friends, and it was just really cool for me to be able to walk with her because she’s a vet and it was my first year, so it kind of took the pressure off a little bit,” he adds. “I was thrilled to be able to go with her.”