Selena Gomez Left Flustered When She Can’t Get Young Fan To Stop Crying — Adorable Video

Even Selena Gomez’s presence can’t stop a baby from crying sometimes! The singer tried to meet a young fan at an event on May 16, and her reaction when the baby wouldn’t stop fussing was priceless. Watch here!

Selena Gomez was left in quite an uncomfortable situation when she stopped to meet one particular fan at a Puma event in Los Angeles on May 16! The 25-year-old posted a video to her Instagram story, in which she attempted to bond with a very young fan…to no avail. The baby was crying in the video and seemed a little intimidated by Sel’s presence, but even when Selena reached her arms out to hold her, the little one would not give in. With so many cameras and people all around, we can imagine it would be a bit overwhelming!

The situation left Selena feeling a bit awkward in front of the baby’s parents, and she turned to the camera and gasped, “I don’t know what to do!” with a flustered look on her face. Rather than stick around and wait to see if the baby would calm down, Selena decided to walk away and make her way down the street, passing dozens of people on her way and stopping to take photos and chat.

Selena always gushes over how much she loves her young fans, and goes out of her way to take the time and meet as many of them as she can. We totally don’t blame her for feeling a bit uncomfortable in this situation and walking away when she did! Her reaction was too cute and totally relatable.

Selena recently released a new single, “Back To You,” and has teased more new music on the way. However, she’s made it clear that she isn’t putting pressure on herself to drop a full album until it feels right to do so. We’ll be waiting until then!