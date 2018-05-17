Ruthie Ann Miles’ Unborn Baby Tragically Dies 2 Mos. After Daughter, 4, Was Hit By Car & Killed

Our hearts are breaking for Ruthie Ann Miles & her family. Two months after the Broadway star was injured, and her daughter was killed in a car crash, she lost her unborn child, a baby girl due this month.

Pregnant Ruthie Ann Miles, 35, and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail Blumenstein, were involved in a horrific NYC car crash in March after a driver allegedly struck them with her vehicle in Brooklyn while they were walking. Ruthie was seven months pregnant at the time, and while her unborn daughter was initially declared “unharmed,” the baby, who was due this month, died on May 11. Abigail was killed in the crash while Ruthie was left “in critical condition,” according to a GoFundMe page set up to help the Tony Award winner.

“At the time of the crash Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured,” Miles’ family lawyer, Ben Rubinowitz, told the NY Daily News. “This past Friday Ruthie and Jonathan lost their baby, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein. The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom.” Prior to Abigail’s death, she was reportedly “excited” about becoming a big sister.

“She was the brightest little spirit,” a source told People magazine. “Every time you were around her, your heart couldn’t help but shine. She had the sweetest laugh and the loveliest personality. She was very much like her mother.” Another source revealed Ruthie and her husband were thrilled to be expecting again. They “were excited about expanding their family,” the insider shared. “Ruthie was a wonderful mother,” continued the first source. “She always put Abigail first and was really dedicated to spending time together. The two had a very tight bond. They were inseparable.”

Earlier this month, Dorothy Bruns, 44, was indicted by a Brooklyn grand jury. She is the Staten Island driver who was involved in the fatal crash. Dorothy was arraigned on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and assault stemming from the March 5 crash that killed Abigail as well as a 1-year-old boy named Joshua Lew. Her lawyer entered a not guilty plea on Dorothy’s behalf.

Our hearts go out to Ruthie, Jonathan, and both of their families.