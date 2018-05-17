Rebel Wilson Looks Pretty In Pink As She Preps For Royal Wedding: See Her Lady Gaga-Inspired Outfit

Beloved comedian Rebel Wilson is going all out for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding! Check out her outfit right here!

The royal wedding is nearly here and it looks like Rebel Wilson is attending! The 38-year-old actress took to Twitter to display her the gorgeous gown (and hat) she will be wearing! In the new clip, she show’d fans the bright pink ensemble, including gloves! As friends and family watched she attempted to put on the hat, which definitely resembles a unicorn horn!

At first, she had pointed just like the mythical animal! That is, until someone steps forward and shows her how it’s meant to be worn. “Final fitting today for my wedding outfit. My influences are a little bit British royalty & a little bit Wakanda,” she captioned the amazing moment. Love it! “It’s gonna be such a good weekend,” she says in the clip! We totally agree!

Final fitting today for my wedding outfit. My influences are a little bit British royalty & a little bit Wakanda x #HarryandMeghan #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/u66gZr18ND — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) May 17, 2018

And Rebel isn’t the only Hollywood star who will be attending the big ceremony! Priyanka Chopra is also headed to London to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exchange vows; she is Meghan’s pal after all! And while visiting Watch What Happens Live, she was grilled on Meghan’s preparations for the big day!

When asked if the former actress is being a bridezilla, Priyanka just shrugged and refused to answer. However, she did smile and giggle when she was asked if Meghan “cried while saying yes to the dress.” The gorgeous Indian actress also admitted that did know about the engagement before the royal announcement went out!

We also learned that Kate Middleton has stepped up to help ensure the wedding is truly unforgettable. “Meghan is doing her best to keep it together with the help of Harry and her future sister-in-law,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kate has stepped up to calm down Meghan as last minute wedding changes are turning her into a nervous wreck. Kate has taken Meghan by the hand to help guide her through her final days leading to the wedding.”