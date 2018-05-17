MTV’s Nev Schulman Accused Of Sexual Misconduct: ‘Catfish’ Production Indefinitely Suspended

Nev Schulman, host and executive producer of ‘Catfish’, has been accused of sexual misconduct. Here’s all the details on this developing story.

The production of MTV’s hit show Catfish has been suspended as the show’s host Nev Shulman faces allegations of sexual misconduct, according to The Daily Beast. The channel is currently getting to the top of the matter. “We take these allegations very seriously,” an MTV rep said in a statement to the outlet. “We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation.”

The show’s 33-year-old host is married to Laura Perlongo. The couple has a nearly year-and-half-old daughter together. They co-host a web-series titled We Need To Talk together. As fans know, Catfish centers around relationships formed on the internet and how individuals identify themselves. Nev and co-host Max Joseph meet the individuals and learn the dynamics that often lead to deception. It is now in its 7th season.

Nev Schulman is just the latest in a long line of Hollywood power players who have faced allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior with drastically varying results. The most infamous case is now-disgraced film exec Harvey Weinstein, who allegedly sexually assaulted or sexually harassed dozens of women over the course of his decades-long career. This led to allegations getting leveled against Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., filmmaker Brett Ratner as well as TV personalities Charlie Rose and Matt Lauer.

This outpouring of allegations led to the formation of Time’s Up, an organization that works to end sexual harassment in the work place by building a legal defense fund and finding lawyers willing to volunteer on alleged victims’ behalf.

As for Schulman, he released a statement to The Daily Beast addressing the allegations: “I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions—but these claims are false.”