Meghan Markle Seen For 1st Time Since Family Drama: Looks Stunning Ahead Of Wedding Rehearsal

For the first time since her family began dominated the headlines this week, Meghan Markle was photographed out and about on May 17. See the pictures here.

Shortly after Meghan Markle released a statement confirming that her father will not be attending the royal wedding on May 19, photographers caught her arriving at Windsor Castle on May 17. This marks the first time Meghan has been photographed in public since the controversy over whether or not her dad would go to the nuptials began at the beginning of the week. The bride-to-be had a smile on her face as she sat beside her fiancee, Prince Harry, in the back of a Range Rover ahead of their wedding rehearsal. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS OF MEGHAN!

In case you haven’t been following, the drama with Meghan’s family began when her estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, admitted that she had their father, Thomas Markle, take staged paparazzi photos ahead of the wedding. Thomas was so embarrassed by the situation, that he decided to back out of attending the royal ceremony, where he was expected to walk Meghan down the aisle. At the time, he also revealed that he had suffered a heart attack one week earlier.

However, after Meghan reportedly pleaded with him to come, he had a change of heart on May 15. Just hours later, though, he started feeling chest pains once again, and had to check himself back into the hospital. He underwent heart surgery on May 16, according to TMZ.

It wasn’t until May 17, though, that Meghan finally confirmed it would simply not be possibly for Thomas to make the trek across the pond in time. “Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” she said in a statement. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.” The wedding will go on as planned, though!