Kim Kardashian Glows In Makeup-Free Selfie & Fans Rave Over Her ‘Flawless’ Skin — See Pic

Get that glow, girl! Kim K looked seriously flawless in a morning snap she posted on Instagram on May 17. See her insanely beautiful no makeup look below!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is SLAYING without a stitch of makeup in a new photo she posted on May 17. “Good morning….” she wrote to her 111 million followers! Her face was literally GLOWING, with not a pore in sight! Her brows looked dark and defined and her plump pout looked hydrated. Her face looked like she was wearing highlighter, but it was literally just her glowing skin! Of course, the key to glowing skin is HYDRATION. Even if you have oily or combination skin, you need to use moisturizer day and night.

Kim has also said that she LOVES the Epicuren Bulgarian Rose Otto face oil, which is gentle and non-greasy, and especially great for dry, normal, combo and sensitive skin types. Kim posted a pic of the oil, writing “my 2 fave products in the world,” alongside the Epicuren Kukui Coconut After Bath Moisturizer. The Rose Otto is $51.50, so it’s a luxury product, but still affordable. Epicuren is vegan and cruelty-free and also loved by stars like Kate Bosworth, Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz.

Another brand Kim loves is Charlotte Tilbury. (She has her own lipstick in shade K.K.W by the world-renowned makeup artist!) Charlotte Tilbury’s new Hollywood Flawless Filter is a complexion booster that will give you a glow without a heavy makeup feel. It’s a must-have for summer! VS Models Elsa Hosk and Izabel Goulart wore it at the Cannes Film Festival this year. This glowy look is such a stark contrast from her majorly dramatic Met Gala look!