Justin Bieber ‘Still Reeling’ From Selena Gomez Split: Is He Searching For A New Love To Replace Her?

Is Justin Bieber on the hunt for love again now that Selena Gomez is once again out of his life? Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Now that Justin Bieber, 24, and Selena Gomez‘s, 25, “break” has become something pretty permanent looking, we can’t help wondering if the “What Do You Mean?” singer is hoping to find someone new soon? Well, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning how Justin is managing the single life again! “There are plenty of gorgeous girls that would love a chance to date Justin but he’s simply not ready to get serious with anyone,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s still reeling from the breakup with Selena, he needs more time to heal.”

The insider added that Justin is just wanting to kick back and enjoy the summer months before taking another chance a romance. “Apparently he’s vowed to stay single for the summer,” the source added. “Who knows if he’ll be able to stick to it but right now that’s the plan. He’s definitely not desperate to fall in love again.” Something tells us the crooner is in for a very fun summer regardless!

As we previously reported, while Justin is trying to find a path forward, Selena is confident ending their romance was the right thing to do. “Selena knows that ending their relationship is for the best, and that to do so they have to cut off contact,” a source previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s like ripping off a band aid – you have to go through the pain at first in one go, then it’s okay. Mandy [Teefey, her mother] is being a great source of support to Selena and they’re talking all the time, so that’s providing her with a lot of comfort.”

The insider added that Sel is so self-assured in her decision to end her romance with Justin, she’s prepared to cross paths with him again one day. “Selena hasn’t reached out to Abel [Tesfaye] at all,” they said. “They haven’t spoken since their split, but she genuinely wishes him nothing but the best. She hasn’t spoken to Justin either, as she thinks that’s the best way for them to get over each other. Selena knows it’s inevitable that she and Justin will cross paths, though. They go to the same church, so it’s going to happen, and she is mentally prepared to smile, nod her head and move on.”