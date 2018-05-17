Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth: She & John Legend Welcome Baby #2 — A Precious Son

The new Legend baby is here! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are officially two-time parents and we couldn’t be more excited about their new arrival. The cute couple welcomed a baby boy and are already so in love!

The wait is finally over! Chrissy Teigen, 32, officially gave birth, according to a tweet she posted, making her and John Legend, 39, the proud parents of a newborn son! “Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗,” she wrote during the early morning hours of May 17. And by somebody, she means her new baby boy! She and husband John also share adorable daughter Luna Simone, 2, so now Luna gets to be a big sister. What an exciting time! The infant, just like Luna, was conceived through IVF, and Chrissy and John specifically chose his sex.

After fan speculation, Chrissy announced her second pregnancy in November with a super sweet Instagram video featuring her daughter. In the clip, the new mom asked Luna, “What’s in here?” referencing her stomach. Baby Luna replied, “Baby,” and just like that, hearts everywhere melted! A few months later, in January, Chrissy confirmed she was expecting a boy. The news didn’t come as a surprise though, as she and John had been vocal before about wanting a son in the near future.

“My wife’s a little bit jealous,” John said last year of Luna being a bit of a daddy’s girl. “We’ve got to have a boy too, so she can feel that same feeling.” Before getting pregnant again, Chrissy herself shared with interviewers that she was definitely having a baby boy next. On Twitter, the model even posted that she and John’s only available embryo — created using IVF — was in fact male.

“Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah,” Chrissy tweeted in January 2017. Despite gender, having a sibling in general is something John and Chrissy wanted for their little girl. At the same time though, they’re not sure how Luna will handle having a new baby around.

“[Luna] still has zero clue,” Chrissy revealed to ET in April. “She knows just as much as she knew eight months ago, which is nothing.” John added, “She knows to call it a baby, but I don’t know if she’s clarified what that really means to her.” Either way, she’s going to find out soon! And we just know she’ll make an amazing big sis. Congrats again, John and Chrissy!