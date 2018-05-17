Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth: Star Welcomes Baby #4, A Boy, With Alec Baldwin: See 1st Pic

Hilaria & Alec Baldwin have officially welcomed their 4th baby in 5 years! The coupld had another little boy, and we couldn’t be happier for them. Get the exciting details here and see his cute 1st pic!

There’s no question Hilaria, 34, and Alec Baldwin, 60, have their hands full! Adding to their family once again, Hilaria gave birth on May 17, according to her Instagram account, bringing their kid-count up to four. The couple welcomed a precious baby boy — their third son together — and it’s clear they’re already totally in love with him! The new addition joins big sister Carmen, 4, and big bros Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1. SO sweet! Alec also has a 22-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage. Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

“He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz 💛 #wegotthis2018,” Hilaria shared on May 17 along with a beautiful first photo. In the pic, the proud new parents hold their baby son in their arms and the cuteness is off the charts! Both smile lovingly down at the infant as Hilaria sits upright in her hospital bed. No word yet on what they’ve decided to name the little man.

Hilaria and Alec first shared their exciting pregnancy news via Instagram back in November. “Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️,” she wrote. “We are so excited!” She later revealed that this fourth pregnancy was very much planned — in fact, it was the ONLY planned pregnancy they’ve had! “I never knew how many kids I wanted to have,” Hilaria told People mag last year. “I didn’t know how much I’d like it. And I really, really like it.”

But just because Hilaria loves being a mom, doesn’t mean she doesn’t have the occasional freakout. Opening up to Parents magazine for their May 2018 issue, the yoga guru explained that having so many little kids at once can definitely be overwhelming. “I’m not saying I won’t have another meltdown when this new baby is born! But with a fourth pregnancy, you see the light at the end of the tunnel earlier. There’s calmness and comfort from experience,” she told the publication when asked about the impending arrival of baby #4.

“Carmen did everything with us. Then when Rafael was born, things got complicated,” she continued. “And when Leonardo was born, I had a moment of ‘What have I done?’ Panic! There were tears. But then I kind of lived it, and it all came together.” Now she gets to navigate motherhood all over again! Congrats again, Hilaria and Alec!