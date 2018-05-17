Farrah Abraham Rocks Skimpy Thong Swimsuit On Cannes Beach With Daughter

Another day in Cannes, another racy outfit for Farrah Abraham. The ‘Teen Mom’ star hit the beach in a high-cut, thong bathing suit that left little to the imagination. See the sexy pic here!

Just days after going commando at the Cannes Film Festival, Farrah Abraham hit the beach in the French town in one of the skimpiest swimsuits she’s ever worn! Farrah, 26, strolled on the sand with her nine-year-old daughter Sophia, in a thong one-piece that oddly featured a belt — and not much else. The high-cut bathing suit showed off her amazing butt, which was perfectly tanned, by the way. Farrah clearly doesn’t cover up on the beach much. SEE PICS OF FARRAH’S THONG SWIMSUIT HERE.

Or, rather anywhere. Farrah attended one of the fashion shows at Cannes on May 14, but nobody there was talking about the runway. Instead, it was the Teen Mom star’s choice of outfit — or lack thereof. Farrah truly looked beautiful in a bronze ballgown with a sheer, lace top and billowing satin bottom. But there were two problems with the dress. One, the thigh slit was cut just a little too high, and because of that, the skirt flew completely open in the wind. And two, Farrah wasn’t wearing any underwear underneath. Cue an X-rated wardrobe malfunction with Farrah flashing everything to the entire red carpet. It was insane.

Farrah’s swimsuit is actually really in style right now. The suit is cut so high that it’s showing hip cleavage! Unfamiliar with that term? It’s the new trend in swimwear favored by stars like Ashley Graham and Kim Kardashian. Like how a low-cut top shows cleavage, a high-cut bottom flaunts the hips. Farrah’s perfectly on trend in Cannes!