Chris Brown Allegedly Posts Birthday Message To Karrueche: Violating Restraining Order?

It looks like Chris Brown sent his ex Karrueche Tran the briefest of nods on her 30th birthday! But did he just somehow breach his restraining order?

Today is Karrueche Tran‘s birthday! The gorgeous model just turned the big 3-0 and her ex Chris Brown, 29, appears to have wished her a happy birthday in a super subtle way! The singer allegedly posted and quickly deleted a clip from the music video for his track “Autumn Leaves” which he captioned with a party popper emoji. Remember, Karrueche starred in the video. There’s just one problem: Karrueche currently has a restraining order keeping Chris away. So, does this post somehow violate that?

We should mention that Karrueche isn’t even in the clip he posted and he doesn’t tag her. It appears that The Shade Room, which caught Chris’ message, reposted it with pictures showing Karrueche in the video. Moreover, according to California’s definition of a restraining order, a violation is contact, both direct and indirect (like technology or creepy notes). And that doesn’t appear to be the case here. However, that didn’t stop fans from attacking the gesture. “Move TF on,” one fan wrote. “He really needs help. Stop romanticizing his obsession with her. That’s crazy.” “Constantly trying to get her attention when they aren’t even together isn’t cute. That’s the abusive behavior coming out and that’s why it’s an issue,” another wrote.

Back in the fall of 2017, Karrueche explained in an interview with Ebro Darden on the Hot 97 Morning Show why she felt the need to get a restraining order against Chris after their relationship ended. “For my safety,”she replied when asked about the ruling, which was finalized only months earlier. “Yeah…it just got to a point where it’s just like, ‘I can’t.'”