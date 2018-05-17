Cardi B ‘Grateful’ Offset Is Safe After His Scary Car Accident — Read Her Loving Tweet

Pregnant Cardi B is so happy that fiance Offset is safe and not badly hurt after wrecking his car. We’ve got her loving tweet where she told the world how grateful she feels.

Offset is lucky to be alive following a scary car accident where he wrecked his lime green Dodge Challenger in Atlanta on May 16. He totaled the muscle car, with the front end crushed in during what appeared o be a solo car crash. According to TMZ, no police or EMT’s were called, but the Migos rapper did make a trip to the hospital to get checked out for minor injuries and pregnant fiancée Cardi B rushed to be by his side. The 25-year old tweeted out how thankful she was that he was alright and how much she adores her man, writing “Sooo grateful and happy today. God be giving messages in the weirdest way 🤔I love you @OffsetYRN.”

No wonder she’s so happy her man wasn’t badly hurt or killed, as she’s expecting their first child together in July. If anything terrible happened to him now it would be absolutely devastating to her and their unborn baby. Offset so far hasn’t commented on his terrifying crash, but TMZ obtained photos of his destroyed car and its a miracle he survived it. Cardi saying that God giving her messages lately must include how much she needs to appreciate having Offset in her life.

Sooo grateful and happy today .God be giving messages in the weirdest way 🤔I love you @OffsetYRN ❤️❤️❤️ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 17, 2018

Cardi B’s life has been on a bit of a rollercoaster lately so having anything happen to her man would just add to her headaches. She’s been in a nasty feud with fellow rapper Azalea Banks, who called her “an illiterate untalented rat,” and “caricature of a black woman.” Cardi was also caught on video nearly getting into a physical brawl with a fan in Las Vegas in later April after she refused to take a selfie with the woman. Pregnancy is stressful enough without all of this added drama!