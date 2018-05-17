Brad Pitt Looks Happy & Relaxed Hitting Up U2 Concert As Angelina Divorce Remains Unsettled

U2’s biggest fan watched them when they rocked LA. Brad Pitt, who’s reportedly still in the final stages of his divorce with Angelina Jolie, was spotted having a fun time during the show!

There’s nothing like a great concert to make you forget about all the troubles in the world, including a high-profile divorce that’s been going on for years. Speaking of which, Brad Pitt, 54, a massive U2 fan, attended the band’s May 16 concert at The Forum in Inglewood, per Daily Mail. The whole night was a star-studded affair, as Mila Kunis, 34, Ashton Kutcher, 40, and Chelsea Handler, 43, were there, but Brad appeared to come to the gig by himself. Perhaps he needed some alone time to take his mind off his divorce from Angelina Jolie? Either way, he seemed relaxed and chill, smiling as fans greeted him outside the venue before the show began.

Brad and Angie were reportedly close to finalizing their divorce in April 2018, with The Sun claiming that the final details would be worked out “within weeks.” Angie filed the papers in September 2016. With all the drama surrounding their split, and the fact that they have to work out a custody agreement for their six kids — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and the 9-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox – it’s not that surprising that it’s taken a while.

Brad’s love of U2 has been well-documented, as Huffington Post says that he cited the group as one of his favorite bands all the way back in 1987. He flashed a huge smile after introducing them at the 2014 Oscars and he helped Bono celebrate his 48th birthday in 2008, per People. It’s safe to say that this band is a huge deal for Brad, and it would have been an even bigger deal if he had taken his rumored love interest, Neri Oxman, 42, with him to this L.A. show. Sadly for fans of this ‘ship, she was nowhere to be seen. Maybe she prefers Blur instead? Or perhaps she couldn’t make it out to Cali for the show? The MIT professor is based out of Massachusetts, so if Brad wants to introduce her to the band, he’ll have to take her some of the NYC shows at the tail end of June.

Things have been quiet on the Brad and Neri romance front. Meanwhile, Angelina has been caught up in a fresh batch of romance rumors of her own. Supposedly, she is crushing hard on Ed Skrein, the 25-year-old actor playing the villain in Maleficent 2. Angie reportedly thinks Ed is “hot” and is “looking forward to chatting with him” and getting to know him better. Could this simple crush lead to a bigger romance and give Angie her first post-split relationship? Only time will tell. Though, if Ed decides to reciprocate Angie’s rumored feelings with an old school gesture like a mixtape, he better leave “Sweetest Thing” or “With Or Without You” off of it. Just a suggestion.