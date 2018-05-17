Blac Chyna ‘Heartbroken’ Over Death Of Her Former Assistant & ‘Shocked’ Anyone Would Try And Blame Her

Blac Chyna is devastated over her passing of her former assistant Patty Hernandez. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s shocked the woman’s family might sue her.

Blac Chyna‘s former assistant Lorena “Patty” Hernandez passed away on May 17, as she was taken off life support by her family following a third brain bleed that left her brain dead on May 14. She suffered a stroke that left her partially blind in July of 2017 followed by a devastating second brain bleed in December. On January 11 she collapsed after suffering a seizure at Chy’s Lashed nail salon and has been hospitalized ever since. Now the former reality star is reeling over Patty’s death, as well as her family’s reported plans to sue Chyna for not providing her with worker’s compensation and allegedly abusing her former assistant!

“Blac Chyna is heartbroken over Patty’s death, she loved her. She was so close to Patty and her kids and did everything she could to help so it’s just crazy to her that people would be trying to put blame on her. The rumors of the lawsuit and the anger being directed towards her right now are a total shock to Chyna. She genuinely doesn’t understand how or why this could possibly be blamed on her. She’s praying for Patty’s family and praying this nasty rumor about them suing her doesn’t come to pass,” a longtime friend of Chyna’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Patty had appeared on Rob & Chyna, her employers’ former E! reality show where they were seen celebrating her 2016 birthday in one episode. Rob Kardashian, 31, and Chyna’s other baby daddy Tyga, 28, both had a fondness for Patty. When the former exotic dancer set up a GoFundMe page in January to help with her medical expenses, Rob donated $10,000 while Tyga donated $5K and was the first person to pony up money to the fund. A source told Page Six that her family planned to donate Patty’s organs “because they were completely healthy so that she can give the gift of life to other families.” Patty was marred with three children and Page Six’s source says that her husband is planning to sue Chyna over her passing, but didn’t elaborate on what the “abuse” allegations were about. We’ve reached out to Chyna’s attorney Walter Mosely to see if he has any comment on the lawsuit.