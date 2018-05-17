Blac Chyna’s Assistant Being Taken Off Life Support As Husband Plans To Sue For Alleged Abuse

Blac Chyna’s assistant was pronounced dead, and now the woman’s husband is getting ready to sue the reality star for allegedly abusing his wife! Get the details.

Blac Chyna might be getting ready for a legal battle, and it isn’t with the Kardashian family. The 30-year-old reality star’s assistant, Lorena “Patty” Hernandez had a “third brain bleed” and “was pronounced brain dead on Monday,” a source close to the woman told Page Six on Wednesday, May 16. Now, her husband is getting ready to sue Chyna for allegedly abusing Hernandez and not providing her with worker’s compensation.

Hernandez suffered a seizure in January at Chyna’s Lashed salon in Los Angeles, and the woman’s boss has since only visited her in the hospital one time. “[Chyna] has never ever been [to the hospital],” the insider claimed. “She was only there the first day when they found her at Lashed, but the only reason she came to the hospital was to tell the doctors and everyone not to give out any information to anybody. When I got there they didn’t even want to give me information because she gave them the order not to say anything. After that she never came back.”

The source added that the family is now preparing to take Hernandez off of life support on Thursday, May 17. “She’s still on life support because her husband decided to donate her organs because they were completely healthy so that she can give the gift of life to other families,” the source explained. “They’re finding the recipients now so tomorrow they’re going to take the organs.” The insider also said that Rob Kardashian‘s ex “did reach out to try to work something out, but the lawyers said not to go along with it and just to let them handle everything.”

Chyna made an attempt to help her assistant by reaching out to her exes, Kardashian and Tyga, asking for GoFundMe donations – but the insider claimed that she never cared for Hernandez’s three children, despite publicly saying she did. “Remember when the news broke and she said she was helping [Hernandez] and she was helping the kids and everything? She never did,” the source alleged. “I mean all she pretty much did was spread the word and reach out to her baby daddies, so she felt like, ‘That’s how I helped.’” Tyga and Kardashian both made donations to help cover the assistant’s medical expenses and help her children. Tyga donated $5,000 and Kardashian donated $10,000.