Backstreet Boys Release First New Song In 5 Years: Listen To ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’

What year is it? The Backstreet Boys…are back! The iconic group released ‘Don’t Go breaking My Heart’ and the song will have you feeling like it’s 1997 all over again!

In a world full of boy bands like PRETTYMUCH, BTS, and The Vamps, leave it to the pop OGs to show the new generation how it’s done. While the Backstreet Boys are no longer boys – as members AJ McLean, 40, Howie D., 44, Nick Carter, 38, Kevin Richardson, 46, and Brian Littrell, 43, are all old enough to run for president – they still can sing like it’s still the 90s. The group released their first new music since 2013, unleashing “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” on May 17.

BSB let everyone know this song was coming. The group first gave hint of a new single during a Q&A in February, even playing a quick snippet. After waiting for weeks for the song to arrive, BSB announced its arrival by kicking off a three-day countdown on May 11 by posting a picture of the group in silhouette, captioning it “Ready.” The next day, a BSB gave a “BTS” (behind-the-scenes, y’all) shot of what would be the cover art. “Set…” It was on May 13 that they shared a short clip of them all getting ready to rock your body right. “Don’t Go…” If that wasn’t enough to hype up fans, they shared the single’s art. They even seemed to embrace the fact that these Backstreet Boys were no longer really boys. “Excuse the dad joke but… we’re back!”

After all, 2018 marks 25 years since the Backstreet Boys first got together as a band and this new single will cap off their silver anniversary celebration, according to Billboard. The group has previously declared they’re working on their 10th album, the follow-up to 2013’s In A World Like This (that debuted at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Top 200, which is pretty amazing considering they were a boy band celebrating its 20th anniversary. Way to go, Boys.) As for a tour, the boys have to finish up their Vegas residency, and they added dates to Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life. They’ll be in Sin City until mid-November.

The band will go on tour “starting next year,” AJ EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com at the Rampage premiere in Los Angeles. He also dished about his upcoming “pop country” solo album, saying that he’s “moving into a new genre” and that he hopes to “come in an disrupt country a little bit. … I’m really anxious to see what everyone thinks. I just want to make good music.”