Ariana Grande Reveals She Went To Therapy For Anxiety & It’s Changed Her Approach To Music

Ariana Grande is opening up about her struggle with anxiety & how therapy has made her rethink how she writes her own music! Find out how Ariana is tapping into her emotions when it comes to creating new songs here!

Ariana Grande, 24, is harnessing her emotions to find new creative freedom in how she writes music. The singer revealed in a new interview with Time that her forthcoming album has her taking the lead on song-writing duties and that therapy has been crucial not only for her anxiety, but to take risks musically. “I felt more inclined to tap into my feelings because I was spending more time with them,” she says. “I was talking about them more. I was in therapy more.” Although Ariana has experienced anxiety in the past, she said, “I never opened up about it, because I thought that was how life was supposed to feel.”

Ariana also talks about how there’s “nothing” she wouldn’t try with her upcoming album. She even told Pharrell Williams, one of the album’s three producers, that she wanted to “make the weirdest thing we can first.” In one song, “God Is A Woman”, Ariana’s voice is layered like a church choir. She said, “It’s like I’m talking to all of my thoughts in my head, and they’re singing back to me.”

Recently, Ariana and Mac Miller, who just got arrested for a DUI and a hit and run, shocked fans by breaking up. And if you were holding out hope they’d reunite, Ariana and Mac made their split official by unfollowing each other on Instagram. However, the two of them have remained pretty civil so far. In fact, Ariana wrote, “This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet, Malcolm McCormick. I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of hour our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”