Aaron Schlossberg: Lawyer Runs Away From Reporters After Shocking Racist Rant — Watch Video

Aaron Schlossberg is avoiding questions about his despicable racist rant at any cost! Watch the moment when the infamous lawyer sprints away from reporters!

Aaron Schlossberg is literally running away from his responsibilities after he was caught on camera sprinting from reporters who wanted to ask him about his rant he made against Spanish-speaking workers in a Midtown cafe. When Aaron was approached by an NBC News reporter outside his apartment on May 17, he was asked whether or not he wanted to apologize to the people he insulted. Instead of commenting or offering up his regrets, the lawyer, who was wearing sunglasses and a beanie hat, ran as fast as he could away from the reporters after he couldn’t get a cab. Check out the wild video of him running away from reporters below!

In the now-viral video, Aaron screamed at employees at a Fresh Kitchen restaurant in New York City. “Your staff is speaking Spanish to customers when they should be speaking English,” Aaron yelled. “Every person I listened to [pointing] he spoke it, he spoke it, she’s speaking it. It’s America. I will be following up. My guess is, they’re not documented. So my next call is to ICE to have each one of those kicked out of my country. They may have the balls to come here and live off my money.

Aaron continued his ugly tirade by saying, “I paid for my welfare, I pay for their ability to live here. So the least they could do is speak English. If you’re running a place in midtown Manhattan, the people should be speaking English, not Spanish.” He even insulted the woman who recorded him with her phone camera, adding, “Maybe you shouldn’t eat that sandwich. Take a break from the food.”

We’ll keep you posted on whether or not Aaron publicly apologizes for his beyond-insensitive remarks. In the meantime, watch him run away from reporters above!