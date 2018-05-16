Lucas Glover: 5 Things About Golfer Whose Wife Was Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Him

Lucas Glover almost got a hole in one…in his face. His wife, Krista Glover, allegedly attacked him because he failed to make the Players Championship. Really. Get all the details about this insanity.

1. He’s a former U.S. Open champ whose wife went berserk after a poor showing. When did golf get so crazy? Krista Glover, 36, the wife of Lucas Glover, 38, was arrested on May 12 for suspicion of domestic violence and resisting arrest after officers from the St. John’s County Sherriff’s Department arrived at their home in Ponte Verde Beach, Florida, according to USA Today. Lucas told the officers that his wife started yelling at him while calling him a “loser” when he failed to qualify for The Players Championship.

The alleged incident happened in front of their kids and Lucas’s mother, who tried to intervene. Hershey Glover suffered “multiple lacerations” to both arms, while Lucas suffered laceration on his right arms. When the cops attempted to arrest Krista, she “proceeded to wrap her legs and feet around the door and frame of the car,” preventing the cops from putting her in the back. Once inside, she damaged the squad car by “forcefully kicking it.”

2. Lucas reportedly defended his wife during the arrest. Once Krista was put in the patrol car, Lucas reportedly attempted to claim that he injuries he suffered were not from the alleged fight. “On May 12, my wife and mother were involved in an argument to which the police were called,” Lucas said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. “Everyone is fine. Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter. We thank you for respecting our privacy as we work through this unfortunate situation.”

Krista was released later on May 12 on a $2,500 bond. She pleaded not guilty to the two misdemeanor charges. She’s scheduled to be back in court on May 31.

3. Krista is his second wife. Krista and Lucas have two children together – a 5-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son. However, Krista is not his first wife. The 6’2, 195-pound Greenville, South Carolina native was previously married to Jennifer Smith, his college sweetheart, according to Heavy.com The Clemson University reportedly grad split from Jennifer – who was by his side when he won the U.S. Open in 2009 – in 2011.

4. He has three major PGA victories. While Lucas failed to qualify for the 2018 Players Championship, which was the catalyst for the alleged domestic violence between him and Krista, he does have a trio of wins under his belt. In addition to the winning the U.S. Open in 2009, he won the 2005 Funai Classic and the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship. He also won the 2003 Gila River Classic, part of the Nationwide Tour, and both the 2001 Oklahoma Open. He’s also played in the Presidents Cup twice.

5. He comes from a sports background. Lucas is the son of former MLB player Ron Musselman and Lucas’s mother is the daughter of former pro football player Dick Hendley. Lucas’s mother remarried Jim Glover, and that is the man that Jim only recognizes as his true father.