Victoria’s Secret Models Flaunting Their Abs In Sexy Lingerie: Heidi Klum, Kate Upton & More

Heidi Klum, Kate Upton and more incredibly gorgeous Victoria’s Secret models have looked amazingly sexy while posing in beautiful pieces of lingerie. Check out some of our favorites here!

Heidi Klum, Kate Upton and more Victoria’s Secret models have often showed off their amazing toned abs while flaunting various styles of lingerie and we absolutely love it! From strutting their stuff on the runway to posing for stunning ads, we can’t get enough of these beauties and we’ve gathered up some of our favorite pics. Whether they’ve been in the business for years or are younger models in their prime, these lovely ladies know how to work it and show the world what they got!

Heidi looked amazing in sheer black lingerie look while posting with a bunch of pretty flowers behind her while Kate showed off her incredible body in black and white lingerie pieces. Stella Maxwell is known for her eye-catching photos and her pics in teal, navy blue and olive green bra and pantie sets are too hot for words. Bella Hadid always looks fabulous when walking the runway at the VS shows and that was certainly the case when she modeled a black lingerie set along with blue and white wings.

Karlie Kloss was all smiles when she sported a red plaid lingerie set and Lameka Fox looked casually cool and sexy while wearing a mismatched lingerie set that included a black bra and red bottoms under purple pants and a bright metallic green hooded top. Candice Swanepoel gave off a Native American vibe in her bright red lingerie set and Gigi Hadid‘s abs were on fire in a red VS Pink set and a red lacy lingerie two-piece. Kendall Jenner turned heads when she walked the runway in a maroon-colored lingerie set and Heidi again looked half her age in some lingerie with brown leather straps attached.