T.I. Arrested & Charged With Disorderly Conduct & More After Getting Locked Out Of Gated Community

T.I. was arrested in Atlanta outside his gated community on May 16, according to local reports. He was allegedly booked for assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, after he forgot his key to his home…

T.I., 37, was arrested in in Henry County, Atlanta around 4AM on May 16, according to multiple local reports. The rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., was arrested for simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, TMZ reports. Tip did not have his key to the gated community where he resides, and proceed to argue with a guard who would not let him in, Henry County police told Channel 2 Action News in Atlanta.

“Don’t you know who I am?” T.I. asked the guard, according to police. Amidst the incident, T.I. called a friend, who later arrived and joined the rapper in his argument with the guard at the gate, police added. After arriving on the scene, Henry County PD also arrested Tip’s friend, who has not been identified.

Ch2 was the 1st to confirm the breaking news about TI – Clifford Harris – arrested this morning. I just got my hands on the mugshot. Police charged him w/disorderly conduct & public drunkenness after an argument w/gate guard at his country club residence pic.twitter.com/hDIxrd0KcX — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 16, 2018

This story is still developing…