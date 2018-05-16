T.I.’s Smiley Mugshot: See Rapper After His Drunk Arrest Just Hours Before Son’s Birthday Party

Following his arrest, the T.I.’s mugshot has been released. Take a look right here.

T.I.‘s mugshot has been released following his early-morning arrest on May 16. In the photo, the legendary rapper cracks a smile for the camera, clearly not sweating the legal ramifications he’s facing. Not long after he was processed, he was released on $2,250 bail. Afterward, he almost immediately went to his son’s 10th birthday party where he happily snapped some selfies with the adorable little guy.

As we previously reported he was booked for assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness when he forgot the key to his home and struggled to get into his gate community in Georgia, according to TMZ.