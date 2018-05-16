Prince Harry Helping Heartbroken Meghan Markle Laugh Away Her Tears Before Wedding

Prince Harry has been doing his best to comfort a devastated Meghan Markle after the upsetting news that her father won’t be able to attend her wedding. Find out how he’s putting a smile on her face here.

Prince Harry, 33, has been showing his love and support for soon-to-be wife Meghan Markle, 36, after the news of her dad, Thomas Markle, not being able to attend her wedding on May 19 has left her in tears. Thomas revealed that he would not be able to make the royal event because he needs to have emergency heart surgery on May 16 after having a heart attack last week. “Harry and Meghan’s wedding will be a world-wide phenomenon, and with it looming Harry is doing his best to keep Meghan calm at all times,” a source close to Meghan EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s a challenge for him because everywhere Meghan turns she has to see headlines about her father and not her. Harry has been digging deep into his bag of tricks and has been making her laugh with his goofy jokes and telling her how beautiful she will look walking down the aisle in her gown.”

In addition to trying to keep Meghan upbeat during this rough time, Prince Harry’s advising her to stay away from all the headlines regarding her family. “With their wedding being in the final stretches, Harry is urging Meghan to completely disengage herself from any TV, Internet or print news and watch more movies, scripted TV shows and read more books if she can just mentally escape from everything,” the source continued.

Meghan mentally escaping all the drama within her family would probably be best considering she’s going to be watched by 600 guests and 2 billion viewers during her wedding in a few days. Despite Thomas not being there, Meghan will still be joined by her mother Doria Ragland, who may actually end up being the one to walk her down the aisle. We’ll just have to wait and see how everything works out but we wish Prince Harry and Meghan a happy time!