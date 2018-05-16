Pauley Perrette’s Ex Accuses Her Of Stalking Him & Attacking A Female Companion

So scary. Since ‘NCIS’ actress Pauley Perrette left the show for over assault allegations, her ex-husband is alleging she is stalking him and harassing people in his life in a lawsuit.

TV star Pauley Perrette shocked fans when she announced that she was leaving NCIS in 2017. Then on May 12 and 13, she revealed the reason she left, alleging she endured “multiple physical assaults.” Now, the scandal surrounding Pauley has another development. Pauley’s ex-husband Coyote Shivers, a Canadian actor and musician who was married to her from 2000-2006, filed a personal injury case against her alleging she is trying to destroy his reputation, according to The Blast.

The troubling claims include an instance in which he alleges Pauley climbed into his home through a bedroom window and attacked a female friend. Coyote also alleges she is sending him “handwritten death threats” and continued to “stalk and defame him” long after their separation. Other alleged incidents include Pauley sending “malicious, harassing and legally defamatory” emails to dozens of individuals in Coyote’s inner circle after he was elected to the Hollywood United Neighborhood Council. But the troubling incidents don’t end there, Coyote also alleges Pauley has threatened to label him a “stalker” if he doesn’t return to her.

As we previously reported, Pauley shared her shocking assault allegations on the set of NCIS in a series of tweets. “There is a ‘machine’ keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine’. No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it,” the 49-year-old TV star wrote over the weekend, without ever clarifying who “he” is. “I’ve been supporting [anti]-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”