Nick Cannon Thinks Ex-Wife Mariah Carey’s New Look Is Sexy AF & He’d Love To Hook Up Again

Mariah Carey’s looking hotter than ever and it hasn’t escaped Nick Cannon’s attention. Could a reunion be on the cards?

Mariah Carey, 48, was his celebrity crush long before they got together. Now, two years after they divorced, it seems that Nick Cannon, 37, wants to rekindle their romance. At least that’s what a source close to the star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Blame it on her 50-pound weight loss. The insider claims that Mariah’s new look has caught his attention and he wants to get back together. Our source says, “Nick thinks Mariah looks amazing again and her new look is sexy AF. Mariah’s sexy new curves remind Nick of how she looked when they first started dating and before she had babies. Now that she has her groove back, Nick is missing her like never before and thinks she is a total MILF.”

The person added, “He still has a lot of love for the mother of his children too and he would try to hook up with her again in a second if Bryan was not in his way.” Yes, Bryan. That’s Mariah’s lover, dancer Bryan Tanaka, 35. He started dating the “We Belong Together” singer in 2017 months after her October 2016 split from her ex-fiancé, Aussie businessman James Packer. Mariah and her boo were spotted celebrating Mother’s Day on May 13 with the 7-year-old twins she had with Nick – Moroccan and Monroe. They looked very cozy and Mariah was working her little black dress as they headed out of Nobu restaurant in Malibu.

So is there a chance that Nick and Mariah will get back together again? In the past he has nixed the idea. In fact he pointed out during a July 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight that Mariah is taken. But, whether Nick does or doesn’t get back together with his ex their love for each other has never waivered. During an April 19 interview with PEOPLE he said they co-parent well because they have “a strong love for each other.” What a beautiful thing to say!