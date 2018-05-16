Miranda Lambert’s New BF Files Motion To End Marriage ASAP — Are They Trying To Get Hitched?

Is Miranda Lambert’s alleged married boyfriend about to become her next husband? We’ve got the details on how Evan Felker has filed a motion speed up his divorce from wife Staci.

Miranda Lambert‘s alleged married boyfriend Evan Felker is looking to become a single man as quickly as possible. He filed for divorce from wife Staci in February after 16 months of marriage before his reported romance with the “Vice” singer became public. Now that it’s out there, he apparently wants to be a free man ASAP. He filed a motion in court on May 15 according to papers obtained by Radar Online where he wants to end the marriage quickly. In the papers Evan, 34, claimed that “if a scheduling order is not entered,” Staci “will unduly delay” their divorce proceedings, meaning he doesn’t want any chance of this split being dragged out.

Us Weekly also obtained the papers and a source tells the site that a bigger force — allegedly Miranda — is the one behind getting Evan’s divorce secured faster. “Anyone who actually speaks to Staci knows she has wanted out of this marriage for months. Evan is the one who disappeared again and changed his phone number. They both planned to end this quietly. Staci has never wanted to go to court and Evan told Staci he did not want to either, so there is probably someone a little more powerful dictating all of this,” the source said. Staci responded to Evan’s Feb. 16 divorce filing on Feb. 28, claiming that he abandoned her, something he has denied.

On the same day that Evan filed to get his marriage ended quickly, Staci cryptically posted the message ““WELL I WAS CLEARLY MORE INTO THAT THAN YOU WERE: A LOVE STORY,” to her Instagram along with the word “#mood.” Us Weekly first blew open the alleged relationship between Miranda and Evan, whose band the Turnpike Troubadours opened for her this winter on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour, in a bombshell Apr. 21 story. Sources claimed to the site that the two are “very much involved” and that they fell for each other while Miranda was still dating then-boyfriend of two years Anderson East, 29.

Staci was allegedly blindsided by Evan’s divorce filing, finding out about it in the local paper. “They did not have martial problems, so Staci did not think anything would happen,” the source tells Us. “He went on tour and he did not come home,” the insider claimed, saying that once Evan wrapped up his dates playing with Miranda, he never got on a plane to return to Staci and completely ghosted her.