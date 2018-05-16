Michelle Rodriguez Avoids Major Wardrobe Malfunction While Braless In Sexy Halter Dress

The sexy looks at Cannes keep coming! Michelle Rodriguez showed a lot of skin in her red dress on May 15, putting major sideboob on display and narrowly avoiding a wardrobe malfunction. See pics here!

Michelle Rodriguez, 39, took a major red carpet risk while attending a party during the Cannes Film Festival on May 15. The actress attended the De Grisogono at Villa des Oliviers, and nearly flashed her nipple for all the cameras flashing away. The red ensemble featured a halter neckline and dipped majorly low in the back, making it necessary for Michelle to go braless underneath. When she turned to the side to get the dress photographed at all angles, the side of her breast was completely on display. One wrong move, and she would’ve flashed everyone!

Luckily (and probably with the help of some double-sided tape), Michelle managed to keep all the fabric in place so she didn’t reveal any NSFW body parts. Meanwhile, the front of the ensemble was quite sexy, as well. While the material covered up much more than the back and side, there was also a thigh high slit, allowing Michelle to put her right leg on display. She completed the look with her hair swept to the side in loose curls, and adding dangling silver earrings and nude heels.

Michelle has attended the Cannes Film Festival plenty of times throughout her illustrious career, so it’s no surprise that she knows how to rock these red carpets like a pro. Cannes is an acceptable place to really take fashion risks and dress extra sexy on the red carpet, and many women have taken advantage of it this year.

For example, Kendall Jenner revealed her nipples through sheer outfits with total confidence on more than one occasion, while Bella Hadid has been showing skin in various ensembles all week long. SLAY, ladies!