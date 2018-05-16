Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Reportedly Kiss For TV Cameras After Wedding

Kiss the bride! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly share their first smooch as a married couple on national TV! Get all the details on when it will happen here!

The Royal Wedding is days away, and California girl Meghan Markle will officially marry Prince Harry. And, as if that news alone couldn’t be anymore exciting, we’ve just learned the future newlywed’s first kiss after saying “I do” will be broadcasted on national TV, according to The Sun. TV cameras have reportedly been scheduled to capture Harry and Meghan’s first public appearance as husband and wife at the West Steps of the Chapel. So cute, right? Although this news isn’t set in stone, a source at NBC says, “we are sure it’s going to happen.”

Meghan and Harry’s kiss will certainly be different from Prince William and Kate Middleton and unlike his father Prince Charles and Princess Diana. As many of you may know, William, Kate, Charles, and Diana all shared a public kiss on the balcony at the Palace in front of thousands. However, this is no surprise as this is not the average Royal Wedding. Unfortunately, Meghan’s special day will be accompanied by a cloud of sadness as Meghan’s father Thomas Markle will not be there to walk her down the isle.

Sadly, Thomas suffered a heart attack and will be undergoing major heart surgery on May 16. Thomas explained to TMZ, that his heart had been seriously damaged by his attack, and is in desperate need of surgery to clear a “blockage, repair damage, and put a stent where it is needed,” in his heart. Of course, the news has left Meghan absolutely heartbroken, but she has no plans of cancelling her wedding. Nevertheless, we wish Meghan and her family the best during this difficult time, and we’re certainly looking forward to her big day.