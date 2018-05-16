Kim Vs. Kourtney Kardashian: Which Sister Is The Ultimate Bikini Queen?

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian know how to instill vacation FOMO in all their fans, but which sis nails beach style better? See their hottest bikini pics here!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, are two hot mamas. The sisters are consistently flaunting their bods on Instagram, but they definitely both step up their social media game when they go on vacation. Not only are their getaways totally FOMO-inducing, but their sexy bikini pics are in a league of their own. Both siblings love to show off their cleavage, flat abs, and toned legs in a tiny bathing suits – but which sis reigns supreme when it comes to beach style?

One of the reasons both of these ladies are killin’ it when they hit the beach is because they stay on top of trends. For instance, Kim and Kourtney have both been spotted rocking “hip cleavage” which has become increasingly more popular in recent months. The trend basically means that celebs are rocking super high-cut bikinis and swimsuits which show off their hip bones and long legs. Since Kim and Kourt are both under 5’4″, this look works super well on them since it elongates their shorter stems.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars went on vacation together to Turks and Caicos in April. The getaway was, of course, paired with tons of Instagram updates that showed the sisters in various bikinis. Kim impressed us by trying out different suit colors, including light peach, hot pink, and bright red. Her older sib, on the other hand, wowed in a metallic gold bikini. TBH, we can’t decide whose beach style we love more!

my sibling A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 10, 2018 at 9:06pm PDT

