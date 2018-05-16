Kim K Slammed For Promoting Weight Loss Lollipop: ‘You’re A Terrible & Toxic Influence’

Kim Kardashian is under fire! The makeup mogul is getting blasted on social media for promoting an appetite-suppressing lollipop. She’s getting called a ‘toxic influence’ and ‘irresponsible’ by outraged fans!

Kim Kardashian, 37, posted an ad on Instagram for Flat Tummy’s appetite-suppressant lollipops on May 15, and the response hasn’t exactly been a good one. The mom-of-three is getting slammed left and right on Instagram and Twitter for promoting this weight loss product to her 111 million Instagram followers as well as her 60 million Twitter followers. The Good Place star Jameela Jamil, 32, blasted Kim for her endorsement in scathing Twitter messages.

“No. F**k off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls,” Jameela tweeted. “I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to.” She also tweeted: “MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than “I had a flat stomach.”

Fans also started commenting on Kim’s Instagram photo ad and bashed Kim. Fan happinessnwrathe wrote: “Are you sick? Appetite suppressant lollipops. I know y’all will do anything for money but capitalizing off of a product designed to encourage disordered eating sICK.” Another fan, sjmachurst, added: “This is dreadful. You should be ashamed of yourself. I don’t follow you but when I read about this I needed to comment. Think of all the young girls that look up to you!! Please start to do some good with the platform you have…” One fan, bambinaaa, told Kim to “delete” the post. “Would you encourage your own kids to use appetite suppressors? Telling young people to suppress their appetite and basically starve without feeling it, rather than promoting healthy diets is such a #baduseofinfluence,” the fan wrote.

This isn’t the first time Kim has been slammed. She’s been criticized over lack of diversity in her KKW Beauty concealer shades and called out for cultural appropriation when she wore Bo Derek braids. Will Kim speak out about the latest backlash? Time will tell!