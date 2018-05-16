Khloe Kardashian Cryptically Tweets About Regret After Publicly Supporting Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian stood by her man by showing up at one of his Cleveland Cavaliers games. But is she already second-guessing that decision?

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is a forgiving soul. But is she already regretting showing support for her baby daddy Tristan Thompson? One of her recent tweets could be a clue. The reality TV star and the 27-year-old NBA player are still in the middle of a cheating scandal, after photos of him smooching with other women were leaked days before Khloe gave birth. Within weeks of the arrival of their daughter True Thompson on April 12, the new mom was photographed standing by her man – eating out and going on a movie date. But her most public show of support was on May 5 when she turned up when his team the Cleveland Cavaliers went head-to-head with the Toronto Raptors.

Yet, just 11 days later on May 16, Khloe tweeted, “You will never ever regret being kind to someone.” Huh? What does that mean? One fan tweeted back, “Unless they’re ungrateful for it.” Khloe stuck to her guns though. She responded by tweeting, “Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional.” Fans were quick to comment on both tweets. And they weren’t shy about linking Khloe’s comment about regret to her support of Tristan. One person tagged the basketball player in a tweet that read, “Does that apply to ur boyfriend faithfulness?” Another fan wrote, “You gave him a child. I think u could ask for some respect sis.”

Over on Instagram Khloe dropped more pearls of wisdom and possible clues about her life. On May 15 she posted to her Instagram stories a message that read, “Being around negative people used to drain me. Now it makes me more appreciative of my life because they are examples of what not to do.”

You will never ever regret being kind to someone. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 16, 2018

Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional. https://t.co/faLuyR1Wxd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 16, 2018

Again, it’s not clear exactly who Khloe is talking about or what she is referring to. But she has been on an emotional roller coaster recently, so we wouldn’t blame her for letting her feelings out on social media or anywhere else!