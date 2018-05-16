Kanye West Reportedly Reconnects With Caitlyn Jenner & Keeping It Secret From Kim Kardashian

Are Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner having political discussions behind Kim Kardashian’s back? A new report claims the pair have been in contact and that ‘no topic is off-limits!’

Kanye West, 40, has been spewing some controversial opinions lately, but he may have found an unlikely friend to voice his views to. The rapper has reportedly been talking and texting Caitlyn Jenner, 68, according to an OK! report. “Kanye was more supportive than any of the Kardashians about Cait’s transition, and they bonded at that time,” an insider told the magazine. “And Cait, being Republican, understands where Kanye is coming from with his political views. No topic is off-limits, and there’s no judgement.”

It’s no secret that Caitlyn isn’t on the best of terms with Kris Jenner, 62, or Kim Kardashian, 37. This is why the insider claims that the “Famous” singer is keeping his conversations private from his wife. Kim “is loyal to her mom and wants nothing to do with Cait,” the source said. “But Kanye’s just happy to talk to someone who gets him, and Cait feels the same way.”

As we’ve previously reported, the The Secrets of My Life author was pleased to see Kanye tweet in support of Donald Trump, 71, (unlike many of his fans and friends). “Caitlyn is happy and proud that Kanye has the courage to support Trump so publicly,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Caitlyn knows first hand how hard it can be to have unpopular opinions in the Kardashian family. She thinks Kanye is being brave, just like she was for many years.”

But Caitlyn couldn’t quite get behind ‘Ye’s comments about how “slavery was a choice.” “However, Caitlyn has been left scratching her head trying to understand Kanye’s slavery comments,” our insider added. “She feels some of Kanye’s ideas are brave and bold but sometimes his energy is misguided or misunderstood. Caitlyn finds Kanye inspiring but fears his support of Trump will be dismissed because of his other outrageous statements.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Kanye and Kim’s reps for comment. A representative for Caitlyn had no comment.