Megan Fox & Josh Duhamel Reportedly Have Major Chemistry On New Movie: Should Her Hubby Worry?

Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox have reportedly hit it off on the set of ‘Think Like A Dog.’ This might be great for the movie, but it’s bad for her marriage, as Brian Austin Green is reportedly feeling insanely ‘jealous!’

First it was Olivia Munn and then, it was Jennifer Garner. Now Megan Fox, 32, is the latest Hollywood starlet to come under the alleged irresistible temptation that is Josh Duhamel, 45. Since he splitting from Fergie, 43, the romance rumors have run wild…like a pack of dogs. Speaking of which, Josh and Megan have developed some “real chemistry on and off the set” of Think Like A Dog, an insider told Life & Style magazine. “It’s left Brian [Austin Green, 44] feeling really jealous. Meghan’s tried to calm him down by telling him that Josh is nothing more than an old friend, but he’s not listening to reason.”

Josh and Megan have known each other from back when they starred in the first two Transformers movies. However, the insider tells Life & Style that no matter what Megan says, Brian remains suspicious. “[He’s] way or Josh. Megan insists that her bond with Josh goes no further than sharing stories about their children. But Brian’s still uneasy. He and Megan are headed for trouble again.”

Megan and Brian are no strangers to relationship troubles. The two were on the rocks at one point, with Megan even filing for divorce in 2015. The two patched things up and even welcomed a third child, son Journey River Green, in 2016. The two reportedly went on a sweet trip to Hawaii in April, which sources told Life & Style that there was a secret vow renewal. Megan put the marriage troubles rumors to rest by planting a hot kiss on Brian’s lips as she wore the tiniest of bikinis.

Brian and Megan are going strong – and so are Josh’s dating rumors. He and Olivia, 37, seemed to strike sparks while filming The Buddy Games, but as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, she was reluctant to get involved with Josh out of respect for her friendship with Fergie. After that, there was a report that he and Jennifer Garner, 46, were an item. He seemed to address the rumors by saying she was “incredible,” before squashing any talk of romance. “It does truly amaze me what some of the things that are printed. … It is what it is and it’s part of the business. We’re in the circus and that’s part of being in the circus.”