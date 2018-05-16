John Cena Agreeing To Have Kids Just To Keep Nikki Bella Could Be A Recipe For Disaster — Experts Say

John Cena’s sudden change of heart about having kids with Nikki Bella could end up being a disaster. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE expert details on why having babies to save their relationship could spell doom.

John Cena has always been 100 percent firm that he did not want children throughout his six years of dating and one year engagement to fellow WWE star Nikki Bella, 34. The two broke off their romance in mid-April and now the 41-year-old wrestler/actor wants her back…AND had revealed that he’s willing to have kids in order to make their relationship work! The Blocked star went on the Today Show on May 14 and in heartbreaking plea he told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb that, “I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.” He didn’t really say he wanted to be a dad, he said he wanted to father the children Nikki so badly wants. Several experts say his sudden willingness to have kids could be disastrous if that’s the way in which he plans to win Nikki back.

“In the situation where one parent doesn’t really want children, but has agreed to have them for the sake of the other, it can often create some level of resentment once the child is there. No matter how much the unwilling parent tries to change their attitude, they will usually end up resenting their partner for “coercing” them into having a child that they never really wanted,” Dr. Jenn Mann, author of The Relationship Fix, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It really is something that’s non negotiable, and both people need to be on the same page. It’s exhausting and difficult enough to raise children if both parents are fully on board, but if one of them isn’t, then it adds a whole new level of potential issues and problems. To successfully raise children together as a couple, both people need to be on board, if they stand any chance of doing it well,” Dr. Mann continues, adding that it could be “a recipe for disaster” if the pair does become parents and the issue comes up in front of their children.

“To say you want kids just to avoid losing the other person is dishonest and potentially disastrous, I think. Why would you string along someone you love about something so important to them? That said, love changes you – kids may not have seemed like a good idea in the past but when you fall in love you could change your mind – and vice versa. If the person you love does not want kids you may decide to try things their way and see if it works for you,” Liz Langley, relationship expert and author of Crazy Little Thing: Why Love & Sex Drive Us Mad tells us EXCLUSIVELY. Nikki so far has only responded by saying she was “speechless” by John’s comments, but so far hasn’t taken him back.