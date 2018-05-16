Gigi Hadid Threatens To Quit Social Media After Haters Attack Her Wish For ‘Peace’ In Middle East

Gigi Hadid, who is half Palestinian, spoke out about the conflict on the Gaza border and immediately got slammed on Twitter. Read her response to the backlash, and find out why she’s considering leaving social media.

Gigi Hadid, 23, is weighing in on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The model, who is half Palestinian, tweeted images that condemn the violence on the Gaza strip inflicted by Israeli soldiers. Soldiers fired live ammunition and tear gas at 2000 protestors at the fence between Israel and Palestine, injuring women, children, and children. Dozens of Palestinians were killed in the assault.

Gigi also tweeted, “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. For me, this is not about religion or one against the other – it’s about the greed. # FreePalestine # freegaza # coexist” Some of Gigi’s followers interpreted her passionate defense of Palestine as hate for Israel. Understandably, this upset Gigi, and she responded through a series of tweets. She’s “not anti-anyone. [She’s] only pro-coexistence.”

“You’ll all see whatever side you want,” Gigi tweeted. “My intent is never to further separate groups in hatred- I live my life loving everyone regardless of religion/race. So I will say again for the last time, I’m not anti-anyone. I am only pro-coexistence. That is all. # freepalestine…I didn’t call Jews greedy, but anyone who can’t look past their own ego will twist it that way. I’m saying coexistence (Palestinians & Israelis, as they once before lived…) is to not live in greed. That’s all I’d hope for. I don’t agree with the violence from either side.”

“Further & finally- I’m just gunna start keeping my opinions to myself. social media is one of the most frustrating & twisted things. Don’t be surprised when your faves drop off,it’s a double-edged sword. Everything’s taken & read the wrong way bc tweets can never show real depth”.

At this point, it doesn’t actually look like she’s quitting social media. After posting the threat, she tweeted “laurel.”