See Ashley Graham & Kim Kardashian Rocking Summer’s Biggest Trend — Hip Cleavage

You learn something new every day and apparently ‘hip cleavage’ is the hottest new celeb trend. See photos of stars rocking super high cut bikinis below!

“Hip cleavage” is the new ….regular cleavage? and stars like Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, Ciara, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and many, many more are showing off the trend of their Instagram pages. The trend is basically stars rocking super high-cut bikinis and bathing suits, showing off their hip bones and long legs. Wearing a high-cut suit does elongate your stems, so maybe these stars know exactly what they are doing! Read more expert tips on finding the perfect bikini for your body type right here.

Actually this hip cleavage “trend” isn’t exactly new. Miley Cyrus wore an insanely high-cut outfit while performing at the American Music Awards in 2013. As usual, Miley was ahead of her time! You don’t have to be a stick thin supermodel to rock this trend. Ashley Graham looked flawless modeling a red and white striped suit. She also has rocked her own designs from her collection with Swimsuits For All – a totally inclusive brand! See all the sexiest stars showing off their hip cleavage in the gallery attached!

I just saw some of the summer suit offerings from Modcloth and they are SO cute! They range in sizes XS to 4X, sizes 4 to 34, so everyone can wear exactly what they want this summer! They have a ton of cute suits, all under $100. We can’t wait for summer!