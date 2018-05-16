‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious & Cookie Rally Support & Andre Helps Out When He’s Needed Most

Cookie and Lucious continued to fight with everything they had to save Empire on the May 16 episode. But were they able to one-up Eddie in the end?



Tiana is firmly on Team Eddie, and so is just about everyone else. The board wants to bring Eddie back as executive consultant. Cookie and Lucious are not happy about it whatsoever. Andre tells Lucious and Cookie that Eddie is going to convince the board to sell Empire to Kelly Patel. Lucious doesn’t want to believe that’s possible. Cookie offers the idea of buying Empire back from the shareholders and going private again. Lucious eventually comes back around to the idea. Cookie knows best!

Jamal is living it up with his new band, which includes Preacher Azal and Tory. Jamal and Tory are all about focusing on the music and not the fame this time around. Meanwhile, Hakeem is moving on from Tiana with Haven. But is Takeem really over? No way!

Just when Lucious and Cookie think they have a good plan, they realize Eddie and Anika are already one step ahead of them. Lucious and Cookie call Michelle Obama and Oprah for help! They believe everything is all good, until they see that shares are going up.Andre wants to go undercover to get the information they need about Eddie. Andre goes for it, but Anika is not buying his act. He knows Eddie needs him. Andre tells Eddie that he’s willing to set up a press conference and announce his allegiance. He does just that. Andre comes through and finds Kelly’s bottom line number: $650 million.

Lucious comes back around about Blake when it’s time to throw a huge party to rally support and raise money. Lucious tries to convince Jamal to come along. Hakeem and Blake put on quite the show, and Hakeem brings out Haven in front of Tiana! But have no fear Takeem shippers, Haven’s on her way back to LA to be with her boyfriend. Her fling with Hakeem is nothing serious.

Eddie’s wife isn’t convinced of Andre’s loyalty. Later, Eddie and Kelly confront Andre about his allegiance. They want him to officially join their side and become CFO of Kelly’s new company. Andre acts like he is going to go for it, but it’s all for show. Cookie and Lucious soon find themselves locked out of Xtreme, but Andre has a plan. He’s put everyone on a timer, and once it’s up, there will be no paywall. Jamal and his band decide to make their big debut at the rent party. Jamal helps out his dad when he needs it most.

During a rousing speech, Cookie and Lucious rally fans across the nation. They’re the heart and soul of Empire, and they’re not going to let it go. They think they’ve won this war with Eddie, but the man is not going to go down without a fight. Here’s the thing: Eddie knows that Lucious killed Shine. He has evidence, too. He has his hands on a scarf that one of Lucious’s goons turned over. Eddie tells Lucious to withdraw his bid or he’s going to hand the evidence over to the police. Eddie is blackmailing Lucious big time. This is not going to end well. Eddie, you’re going down, dude.