10 Of The Sexiest Bodysuits EVER On The Red Carpet — See Pics of Stars Baring Their Long Legs

From the Cannes red carpet to Taylor Swift’s concert, bodysuits are everywhere. See sexy stars like Ariel Winter, Selena Gomez and more rocking bodysuits below!

Victoria’s Secret Angel Izabel Goulart looked stunning in a shimmering Zuhair Murad bodysuit with long, billowing train at the Sink or Swim premiere during the 71st Cannes Film Festival on May 13. Back in the U.S., Taylor Swift kicked off her reputation stadium tour on May 8 in a ton of gorgeous sequin outfits, including a black bodysuit, which showed off her long legs. Taylor also wore a jacquard bodysuit at the 2014 MTV VMAs. Many stars wear bodysuits under sheer dresses, like Heidi Klum did at the 2018 Grammys.

Nicki Minaj showed off her toned legs, by wearing a high-low gown. Rita Ora was glowing in a bold green Versace gown at the Echo Music Awards in Berlin, Germany on April 12. Ariel Winter pushed boundaries wearing a black halter bodysuit (that was also a thong) at a Young Hollywood event in 2017. She was covered by a black lace wrap skirt — super sexy! Halsey went for an opposite look — looking angelic in white at the Endometriosis Foundation of America Annual Blossom Ball in New York in March 2018.

Selena Gomez wore a black bodysuit with a shimmering netting overlay back in 2016 on her Revival tour. See a bunch of stars wearing sexy bodysuits in the gallery attached!