Wendy Williams: ‘Meghan Markle’s A Divorcee Who Shouldn’t Wear White To The Royal Wedding’

Wendy Williams thinks ‘divorcee’ Meghan Markle should walk herself down the aisle on May 19! She even warned Prince Harry to ‘watch out’ since the couple doesn’t have a prenup!

Wendy Williams, 53, didn’t spare Meghan Markle, 36, one bit during her “Hot Topics” segment on May 15. After news broke that Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle suggested her mother (his ex-wife), Doria Ragland should walk her down the aisle at the royal wedding, Wendy went off! “Why should her mom walk her down the aisle?” Wendy asked. “This is a 36-year-old divorcee! As far as I’m concerned, she shouldn’t even be wearing a white dress, but OK! I think Meghan should walk down the aisle by herself because she’s already done that!” Ouch, Wendy, ouch.

The outspoken talk show host went on to pick apart the actress, from jabs at her age, to questions about her character. “The gag is that Meghan is winning and Harry is blindsided… For him to marry her with no prenuptial agreement, a divorcee, 36, older than him,” Wendy said before warning Prince Harry, 33, to “watch out,” for the aftermath of their marriage. As for what that means? — Well, Wendy seemed to suggest that Meghan doesn’t have the purest intentions when it comes to her relationship with Harry. She claimed Meghan sought him out and “studied his whole lineage,” whatever all of that means.

Despite the opinions of others, the one thing that’s been evident throughout this whirlwind of Meghan and Harry’s untraditional love story, is that they are truly in love! So, let’s focus on the plus side… Meghan and Harry will be husband and wife after their nuptials on May 19!

The couple, who became engaged in November 2017, will say “I do” at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. While the official guest list has yet to be revealed, 600 invitations were sent out. All guests who received an invitation are invited to the service, as well as a lunchtime reception at St George’s Hall, hosted by the Queen. Approximately 200 guests were invited to the reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles, which will take place later that evening. As previously reported, Meghan’s father, Thomas, will not walk her down the aisle after he suffered a heart attack just days before the wedding.

The news of his health scare also came after Thomas admitted that he made a deal with a photo agency to show himself getting ready for the royal wedding. Although Thomas was paid for the paparazzi shots, he admitted that it wasn’t money that convinced him to move forward with the deal. He claimed the paparazzi have caught him in unflattering situations, and he wanted to appear in a better light.