The Weeknd: How Selena Gomez Romance Proved Bella Hadid Was Really The One For Him

The Weeknd is ready to jump back into a relationship with Bella Hadid, and Selena Gomez is the reason why! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he feels he connects better with Bella!

Despite The Weeknd’s subliminal references to Selena Gomez in his latest EP My Dear Melancholy, it appears their relationship was actually good for something. Interestingly, their romance helped The Weeknd realize his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid was the one for him all along. “Abel realized what he lost with Bella while he really wants in a partner and that is Bella. She gets all his quirks and loves similar things as him where he and Selena were a little more opposite for his liking. He is trying to make this time around work because he really likes her a lot, come to think of it he loves her,” a source close to The Weeknd tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Now, we definitely weren’t expecting that!

For those of you who don’t know, The Weeknd split with Bella in November 2016, and quickly moved on with Selena. However, his epiphany comes just a few days after he and Bella were spotted showing off major PDA at Cannes Film Festival on May 10. So, it’s clear he’s serious about rekindling things. In addition to their make out session, bystanders saw the former lovebirds hugging and in the midst of a deep conversation. We wonder if Selena’s name came up! Plus, The Weeknd even supported Bella as she walked in the Fashion for Relief fashion show on May 13.

Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier that Bella and The Weeknd are giving their love another shot. And of course, we aren’t the only ones. “I love them together, friends or whatever they are I love it,” one fan tweeted after seeing shots of them getting cozy at Cannes. We certainly wish them the best and hope it lasts this time. After all, they are a very good looking couple!