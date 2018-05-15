For the first time, Kylie Jenner is (sort of) addressing those pesky rumors that her bodyguard is the father of her daughter, Stormi. See her message to the non-believers here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, wants the world to know: Travis Scott IS her baby, Stormi Webster’s, dad! Amidst rumors that her bodyguard, Tim Chung, actually fathered the child, Kylie took to Instagram to settle the debate once and for all. She posted a throwback photo of herself and Travis at the Met Gala on May 14 with the caption, “Stormi’s parents.” This came after weeks of speculation about the paternity, though — fans first noticed the striking similarities between Stormi and Tim back on May 3, and this is the first time Kylie has made a public denial.

Tim actually addressed the rumors himself in an Instagram post on May 12, writing “I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable. Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only.” Okay, it’s officially time to put this rumor to rest!

Kylie and Travis welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, after not commenting about Kylie’s pregnancy the entire time she was carrying the baby. The two have been together for just over a year now, as they were first spotted together at Coachella 2017 in April of that year.

Stormi will grow up with two cousins very close to her age — Kylie’s sisters, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian, welcomed daughters, Chicago West and True Thompson, in January and April,respectively. They’re bound to all be BFFs!